AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 469,753 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $587,191.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,471,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $770,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

