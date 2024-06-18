Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 520,978 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.