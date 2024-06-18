Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $173.81

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

