Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

