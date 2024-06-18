Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.29. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 45,724 shares trading hands.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $85,372 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

