Indaptus Therapeutics’ (INDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Jun 18th, 2024

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDPFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDPFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

