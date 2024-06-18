Indaptus Therapeutics’ (INDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

