Scilex’s (SCLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Scilex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Scilex Stock Up 33.5 %

NASDAQ SCLX opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Scilex has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jaisim Shah purchased 83,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Chun purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Scilex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

