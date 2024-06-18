Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

KYMR stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.25. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

