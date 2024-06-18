RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RenovoRx Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of RNXT opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

RenovoRx Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned about 0.91% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

