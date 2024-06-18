RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RNXT opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
