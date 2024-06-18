Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:CHCT opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $650.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $36.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 287.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 515,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.