Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $88,867.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 28,526 shares of company stock valued at $385,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 155,086 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

