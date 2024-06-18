National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $447.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

