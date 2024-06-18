Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRUS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $792,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Merus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Merus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

