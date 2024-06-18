Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Magnite Trading Up 0.9 %

Magnite stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.