Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,790 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.32) to GBX 2,790 ($35.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.28) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,604 ($33.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,446.67, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,898 ($36.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,641.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,650.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,166.67%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

