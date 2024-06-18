Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,790 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.32) to GBX 2,790 ($35.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.28) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway Stock Performance
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,166.67%.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
See Also
