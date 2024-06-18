BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $160.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $141.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $213,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.9% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.