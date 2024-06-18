Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.09.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $95.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $395,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.