Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.51) to GBX 5,900 ($74.97) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.24) to GBX 6,610 ($83.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($97.84) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,301.25 ($80.07).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,181 ($65.83) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.38, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,451.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,387.42.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

