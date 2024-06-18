eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

EBAY opened at $53.14 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

