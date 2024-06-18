Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $238.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $276.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

