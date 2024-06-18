Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PEG opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

