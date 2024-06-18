BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.31) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.16) to GBX 2,520 ($32.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.07).

BHP opened at GBX 2,203 ($27.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,932.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,371.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

