Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE CPRI opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after acquiring an additional 523,796 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

