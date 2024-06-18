ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

ICU Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $118.51 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 79.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 109.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ICU Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

