Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.50) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.