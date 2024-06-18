Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 448.50 ($5.70) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.76. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.