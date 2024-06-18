Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 448.50 ($5.70) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.76. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,990.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

