Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at TD Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $146.41 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

