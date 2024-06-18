South32 (LON:S32) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 370 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.45) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
South32 Stock Down 1.0 %
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
