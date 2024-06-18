Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,555.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Greif by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 203.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

