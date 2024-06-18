Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOW. JMP Securities started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $26.02 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

In other news, Director Fabian Fondriest acquired 12,000 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fabian Fondriest bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361 over the last three months.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

