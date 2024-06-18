Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BOW opened at $26.02 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

In related news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361 over the last 90 days.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

