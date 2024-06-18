Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.