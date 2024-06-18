Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to Hold by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.62.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 823.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 124,022 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 384,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

