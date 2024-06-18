Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 85,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 124,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,692.82% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences makes up 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

