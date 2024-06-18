Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 85,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 124,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,692.82% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences makes up 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

