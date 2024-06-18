Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Up 2.1 %

ALKS stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

