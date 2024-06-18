Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 420,854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

