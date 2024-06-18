Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

In other news, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

