Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.93. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

