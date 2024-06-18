Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.93. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.
About Pantheon Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.