Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Savannah Energy has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market cap of £343.88 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

