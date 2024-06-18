Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler Companies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.53 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

