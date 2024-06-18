Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
