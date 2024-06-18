Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.05.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

