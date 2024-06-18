Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.39 on Monday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

