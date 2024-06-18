SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. SP Plus has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 16.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $20,741,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

