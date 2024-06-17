Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 257.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JPM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.21. 2,199,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,354. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.47. The company has a market capitalization of $557.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.