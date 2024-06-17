Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 257.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.21. 2,199,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,354. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.47. The company has a market capitalization of $557.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.