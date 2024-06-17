Progressive’s (PGR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

NYSE PGR traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average of $190.53. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

