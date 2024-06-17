Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.63. Approximately 19,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 156,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.