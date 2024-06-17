Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 16,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 689,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,506.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.