Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 3.7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.26. 80,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 625,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

