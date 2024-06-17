Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 4.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.97. 73,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 380,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Quanterix Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $538.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

