Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 2,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

