Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 2,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
