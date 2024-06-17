NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.72. 838,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,419,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.